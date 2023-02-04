This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

France national team star Benoit Badiashile continues his impressive run of form for Chelsea football club on Friday night, as he played a vital role in their goalless draw against Fulham football club at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter led team have not been getting it right in the English Premier League since the beginning of the season and they were forced to another draw by their London rival.

The two teams tried all the best they could to score in the both halves of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Benoit Badiashile was fantastic for Chelsea football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to help goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to keep a clean sheet.

With Chelsea football club’s clean sheet against Fulham football club, it means they have not been able to concede a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for them.

Chelsea with Benoît Badiashile in the back line:

Clean sheet against Crystal Palace football club

Clean sheet against Liverpool football club

Clean sheet against Fulham football club.

The France national team star will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for the Blues when they play their next game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)