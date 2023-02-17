Chelsea have met with Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter and his men will look to get back to winning ways in their next game when they lock horns with Southampton this weekend at Stamford Bridge.

After bringing in some quality players this winter transfer window, the Blues are still planning to further strengthen their squad and one player that has been linked with a move to England is the Brazilian International forward, Neymar.

According to reports coming from Le Parisien, Todd Boehly and his camp met with Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar next summer.

The report claims that Neymar’s contract will expire in the summer of 2025 and it’s unclear if PSG is willing to sell him. The 31-year-old forward has made 25 appearances for PSG this season in all competitions scoring 17 goals and 16 assists in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (

)