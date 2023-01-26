Chelsea Have Identified EPL Midfielder As An Alternative To Enzo Fernandez And Moises Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing a midfielder before the January transfer window closes. The Blues have seen their bids rejected by Benfica for Enzo Fernandez, and by Brighton for Moises Caicedo this January.

Benfica are demanding Enzo Fernandez’s full release clause to be paid if he is to leave the Portuguese club midway through the season. Brighton and Hove Albion are currently not changing their stance on Moises Caicedo, as they slapped a huge transfer fee on the Ecuador international as high as £100m.

Benfica and Brighton are both refusing to budge in their valuations which has forced Chelsea to consider alternatives, and have identified Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as a perfect alternative with less than a week before the transfer window closes.

The 21-years-old defensive midfielder joined Everton last summer for £30m from Lille, and have played 18 premeier league matches out of the 20 games Everton have played this season.

The Belgium international has a goal and an asssit to his name this season, with a couple of stellar performances for the struggling Everton that sits 19th on the premier league table.

Leave a comment, like and also share.

JonGinho (

)