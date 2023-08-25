SPORT

Chelsea Have Completed More EPL Passes Ahead Of Match Day 3 Of 2023/24 Season

Ahead of the third match day of 2023/24 season, only 5 clubs have completed more than 1000 passes in the English Premier League (EPL). Interestingly, the club on the list is Chelsea. Let us take a list at these possession-dominating outfits.

The Blues have completed 1306 passes in 2 games this season. The dominant Chelsea player in this wise is Thiago Silva who has done it 209 times. This makes him the defender with most passes so far. Only 3 other players from the Pochettino side have completed more than 100 passes in the two games. These include Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernández (187 each). Others are are Levi Colwill (120) and Conor Gallagher (114).

The 2-time UEFA Champions are followed by Manchester City with 1287 completed passes. Rodri, a Spanish midfielder, is on top of the list. Interestingly, he is also the player with most passes (209) in the English top flight after two games. We have Arsenal closely following the Citizens. The Gunners are credited with 1152 complete passes after clashing with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace respectively. The top passer among the North Londoners so far is William Saliba who has a share of 188. This is equivalent to 16% of total Gunners’ figure.

Tottenham are next on the list. The Son-captained outfit have a record of 1118 complete passes so far. Malian midfielder, Yves Bissouma is on top of the list of Spurs players with 152 to his credit. These Arsenal neighbours are followed by Brighton. The Seagull players have completed 1080 ball-passes this season.

Image Credit: ChelseaFC

