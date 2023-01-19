Chelsea have been told to pay £80million transfer fee to sign 20-year-old defender from RB Leipzig

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Chelsea football club will most definitely remain keen on securing a top four finish on the Premier League table by the end of the ongoing 2022/2023 football season.

Do remember that the West London club have endured a very disappointing 2022/2023 football season so far and are currently occupying the 10th position on the Premier League table.

Due to their poor run of form, Chelsea football club have already made their moves and have completed the signings of David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk to further strengthen their current squad this month.

Despite those additions, Chelsea football club are not done with transfer businesses just yet and have been linked with a move for highly-rated RB Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol.

The 20-year-old Croatia International, who departed Dinamo Zagreb to sign up for RB Leipzig back in 2021 has been an important member of the first-team squad over the previous seasons.

The young centre-back has been quite involved for RB Leipzig so far this ongoing 2022/2023 football season, having scored one goal in 19 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in defence is believed to have caught the attention of Chelsea football club and according to reports from The Sun, the Blues are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that RB Leipzig are very much aware of Chelsea’s interest in signing Josko Gvardiol and have now placed a transfer fee of £80million on him.

It is believed that Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to add more quality to his defensive options and he has now identified the young Josko Gvardiol as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if Chelsea football club will be interested in paying the demanded £80million transfer fee in order to secure the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

