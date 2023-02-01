Chelsea Has Been Able To Build A Top Team Within The Shortest Possible Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With money, what might seem impossible will definitely be done within a blink of the eye. Building a squad is something that usually takes at least two seasons but Chelsea seems to have gotten it done in just 6 months.

Last summer, Chelsea signed 7 Players for the first team. The club signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Denis Zakaria and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Many of them failed to meet expectations as Aubameyang flopped while Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have been inconsistent. For Wesley Fofana, it is injury that has denied him from shining at Chelsea.

The Signings made last summer struggled but the Club also had issue in some areas in the squad. The midfield had totally crumbled because of N’Golo Kante’s injury and the inconsistency of Mateo Kovavic. The Forward positions were also in a deplorable condition as the club lacked wingers.

This is why they tried to fix all of those issues this January. The club paid Premier League record fee to sign Enzo Fernandez, who will fix the Midfield crisis. They also signed a replacement for Reece James by getting Malo Gusto from Lyon. Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix were signed for the Attacking roles.

