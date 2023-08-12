Chelsea Goalkeeper Makes Move to Spanish Laliga Club

Real Madrid despite their summer recruitment seeing the likes of Jude Bellingham, Guler and others welcomed to the club won’t be having one of their most pivotal players start the season with the team, as their first choice goalkeeper, Courtois has been sidelined because of injury and will be out for some months.

However, in finding solution to this, the Los Blancos have agreed verbal agreement with Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga to move to the club on loan and this is confirmed recently by Fabrizio Romano.

Though, the now free agent David DeGea was said to be on potential consideration by Real Madrid, it is surprising as to why Kepa who is still in contract with Chelsea is the one they go for.

Another perceived reason for this move and why it is a much needed one for Kepa is as Sanchez signed from Brighton won’t be benched most times for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper, looking at the fact that he is also a high-profile goalkeeper.

