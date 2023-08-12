SPORT

Chelsea Goalkeeper Makes Move to Spanish Laliga Club

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read

Real Madrid despite their summer recruitment seeing the likes of Jude Bellingham, Guler and others welcomed to the club won’t be having one of their most pivotal players start the season with the team, as their first choice goalkeeper, Courtois has been sidelined because of injury and will be out for some months.

However, in finding solution to this, the Los Blancos have agreed verbal agreement with Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga to move to the club on loan and this is confirmed recently by Fabrizio Romano. 

Though, the now free agent David DeGea was said to be on potential consideration by Real Madrid, it is surprising as to why Kepa who is still in contract with Chelsea is the one they go for. 

Another perceived reason for this move and why it is a much needed one for Kepa is as Sanchez signed from Brighton won’t be benched most times for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper, looking at the fact that he is also a high-profile goalkeeper.  

Surdhiq (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Man United Should Not Have Sold Ronaldo Last Season After Scoring 2 Goals Today

8 mins ago

Reactions as Jude Bellingham scores on his debut for Real Madrid

18 mins ago

Why Ronaldo May Win The Saudi Pro League Golden Boot After Winning The ARCL Golden Boot Today

31 mins ago

Why Arsenal Should Consider A Loan Move For Kai Havertz After His Poor EPL Debut Performance

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button