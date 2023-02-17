Chelsea Gaffer Needs To Ditch His Docile Attitude If The Blues Want To Achieve Anything This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There has been Calls among some Chelsea Fans that the Head Coach of the West London club Graham Potter doesn’t show the needed tenacity, especially when there’s a decision that doesn’t favour his Chelsea side.

Last weekend, Chelsea got held to a draw by West Ham United at London Stadium in a Premier League game. Towards the end of the game, Chelsea Players cried for a penalty-kick after Thomas Soucek used his hand to block Conor Gallagher’s shot inside West Ham United’s box.

Despite the call for the penalty-kick that was pretty obvious, the Referee didn’t awarded Chelsea the set piece. At the end of the game, Graham Potter was asked about it and he said: “It looks a penalty, but these are little things that need to go in your favour. At the moment, they’re not. That’s life, nothing to complain about there.”

Graham Potter accepted the Referee’s decision at the end of the game when he could have complained or lamented about it cost his team 3 points.

On Wednesday evening against Borussia Dortmund, there was a steering moment when Mason Mount and a Borussia Dortmund Player had a bust-up, and this sent the whole team into a frenzy as the Players gathered around to try and de-escalate the tension.

When all of these were going on, Graham Potter was visibly seen standing at a distance. The Englishman didn’t even made any effort to get into it in order to calm his Players, he just stood there, watching like it’s none of his business.

In my opinion, I think attitude like that can’t take a team anywhere. The Players have to know that their Managers will back them up on the pitch and off the pitch when the going gets tough. Right now, Graham Potter isn’t doing that.

AminullahiMuritala (

)