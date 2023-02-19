Chelsea Formidable Squad Depth That Could Return Them To Glory When Everyone Is Fit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blues has been enduring a very difficult season from the time of Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter who is currently their manager. Chelsea hierarchies led by Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the 2022/23 season due to poor performance, but that was too early in the season to lay off a manager who won Chelsea’s second Champions League.

Chelsea slipped once more in the Premier League against Southampton despite welcoming most of their stars back from injury. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Matteo Kovacic, and Zakaria returned to the squad for the Southampton game, but Potter failed to organize them to produce good results again.

Todd Boehly spent huge in the transfer window, and Chelsea currently has the most enormous squad depth in the Premier League and Europe at large. Chelsea can turn their season around if Potter makes the right decision and chooses the best players in each position.

Here is the Blues squad depth that could turn their season around for good. What do you think about Chelsea’s season? Can the Stamford Bridge outfit still make it to European competition next season?

