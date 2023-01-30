Chelsea football club prepared to pay £105million transfer fee to sign new midfielder Fernandez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the January transfer window is very much open, Chelsea football club are still on the lookout for transfer signings who can further strengthen their first-team squad.

Do remember that the West London club have endured a rather disappointing 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the 10th position on the Premier League table.

Coupled with that, Chelsea football club have also performed woefully in other competitions and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the English FA Cup respectively.

As a result of their poor form, Chelsea football club want to improve their midfield options and have been linked with a move for highly-rated Benfica central midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The 22-year-old Argentina International, who has been with Benfica football club after departing River Plate back in 2022 has been an important member of the first-team squad.

The young central midfielder has been hugely influential for Benfica so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have attracted interests from Chelsea and according to reports from The Sun, the Blues are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Chelsea football club are really interested in Enzo Fernandez and are now willing to pay up to £105million transfer fee to sign him.

It is believed that Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to add more quality to his midfield options this month and have identified Enzo Fernandez as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if Benfica football club will be interested in accepting the proposed £105million transfer offer and finalise the transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea.

