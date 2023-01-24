Chelsea Fernandez with one final big-money approach for Argentina star before transfer deadline day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea look set to test Benfica’s purpose for Enzo Fernandez one final time in January with a late enormous cash move for the midfielder.

Prior reports proposed the Blues weren’t enthused about overshadowing their £97.5million marking of Romelu Lukaku and matching the Benfica star’s £106million discharge condition. The 22-year-old grabbed Chelsea’s attention during the World Cup when he helped his country Argentina to win the opposition, as well as acquiring himself the competition’s Best Youthful Player grant.

Furthermore, it seems Chelsea are not surrendering in that frame of mind of him before the finish of the January move window.The Sun reports the Blues are thinking about a late offered of around £60m, in addition to additional items in an endeavor the Portuguese side into selling.

Benfica have stood firm this window requesting the condition settled completely for any takeoff to be acknowledged for a player contracted until 2027. The portions offer are perceived to have aggravated the people pulling the strings at Benfica.

