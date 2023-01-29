Chelsea FC Sign 19-Year Old Defender Malo Gusto From Lyon

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Malo Gusto, 19, will join Chelsea for a reported £26.3 million plus add-ons. Earlier this month, Lyon head coach Laurent Blanc claimed that the club’s board had assured him that Gusto would remain with the team for the remainder of the season. Gusto, a right defender from Lyon, has been acquired by Chelsea for £26.3 million. The 19-year-old will play out the remainder of the season on loan in France. Gusto joins the Chelsea roster as the newest player, signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He will remain with his old team through the 2022–2023 season, where he has made 15 Ligue 1 appearance.

Following Noni Madueke's arrival in West London last week, his deal pushes Chelsea's January expenditure above the £200 million threshold. The board promised Laurent Blanc, the head coach of Lyon, that Gusto would remain with the team for the remainder of the season according to Skysports.

According to Skysports, Chelsea wanted to close the deal quickly because they are aware that Manchester United and Tottenham are also considering signing the France U21 international. Due to a knee ailment, Reece James has only made one appearance for Chelsea since October 11; nevertheless, that game against Bournemouth last month saw him exacerbate the problem and return to the sidelines. The 2021/22 season was again cut short for the England international by a hamstring injury.

Despite having already spent close to £500 million on new players this season, Chelsea is still desperate to add a midfielder and right back this month. The Blues have added 16 players since Todd Boehly’s group bought the team last summer, but they are still looking to bolster head coach Graham Potter’s roster in January. Chelsea is still interested in the Benfica and Argentina player Enzo Fernandez, and they are considering making another offer.

