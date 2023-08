Chelsea FC release squad numbers for selected players ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

Chelsea FC shared a post on their Facebook page some minutes ago revealing squad numbers for selected players ahead of the 2023/2024.

Below are the various Jersey numbers.

Kepa Arrizabalga retained his Jersey number 1.

Axel Disasi– Number 2.

Marc Curcurella– Number 3.

Benoit Badashille– Number 5.

Thiago Silva retained his Jersey number 6.

Raheem Sterling– Number 7.

Enzo Fernandez– Number 8.

Mykhailo Mudyrk– Number 10.

Noni Madueke– Number 11.

Marcus Bettinelli retained his jersey number 13.

Trevoh Chalobah retained his jersey number 14.

Nicolas Jackson– Number 15.

Lesley Ugochukwu– Number 16.

Carney Chukwuemeka– Number 17.

Christopher Nkunku– Number 18.

Armando Broja– Number 19.

Andrey Santos– Number 20.

Ben Chilwell– Number 21.

Conor Gallagher– Number 23.

Reece James retained his Jersey number, 24.

Levi Colwill– Number 26.

Malo Gusto– Number 27.

Ian Maasten– Number 29.

Robert Sanchez– Number 31.

Wesley Fofana retained his jersey number 33.

Mason Burstow retained his jersey number 37.

Lucas Bergstrom retained his jersey number 47.

Eddie Beach retained his jersey number 50.

Lewis Hall retained his jersey number 67.

Players like Humphreys, Gilchrist, Diego Moreira, Angelo, Casadei, Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech were not given squad numbers.

