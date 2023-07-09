Chelsea FC celebrate their players after helping England to win UEFA U21 Euro, after defeating Spain

English Premier League side Chelsea football club have celebrated their youngsters Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill after they guided England Under 21 national team to a remarkable victory over Spain to win the 2023 UEFA Under 21 Euro trophy.

Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill have been doing pretty well for England Under 21 national team since the beginning of the tournament, and the duo were outstanding again for the team in their hard-fought victory over Spain Under 21 national team in the final on Saturday night.

England Under 21 national team head coach gave the duo playing time against Spain Under 21 national team, and they were able to contribute their quotas to the team’s well deserved victory.

Liverpool football club star Curtis Jones broke the deadlock for England Under 21 national team in the 45th minute through an assist from Cole Palmer to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended 1-0.

The victory over Spain Under 21 national team means England Under 21 national team won all their games in the competition, and that gave them the opportunity to lift the trophy.

Reacting after Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill guided England Under 21 national team to a remarkable 1-0 victory over Spain Under 21 national team to win the 2023 UEFA Under 21 Euro trophy, Chelsea football club posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill are UEFA Under 21 Euro winners.”

