Chelsea FC announce squad numbers for summer signings

Chelsea FC has announced the squad numbers of their summer signings for the 2023/24 season. Christopher Nkunku, the French forward, who recently joined the team at Stamford Bridge, has been assigned the number 18 shirt. His fellow forward, Nicolas Jackson, will be wearing the number 15 shirt.

Axel Disasi, who recently completed the transfer from AS Monaco, has taken the number 2 shirt, while the new goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was signed from Brighton, will wear the number 31 shirt. Young midfielders Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu will wear the number 20 and number 16 respectively, while Malo Gusto has taken the number 27 shirt.

Several current players have also switched numbers. Enzo Fernandez, the World Cup winner, will now wear the number 8 shirt. Mykhailo Mudryk will now wear the number 10, while Raheem Sterling, who wore the number 17 shirt last season, will wear the number 7. Noni Madueke has opted for the number 11 shirt in the new season.

Ian Maatsen has been incorporated into the squad this summer and has been designated the number 29 shirt. Chelsea’s new squad numbers list is out with these confirmed numbers.

Photo Credit-Twitter (Chelsea Fc)

