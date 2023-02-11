Chelsea Fans Want Datro Fofana To Start Against West Ham After He Dribbled Wesley Fofana In Training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea January Signing David Datro Fofana has earned the vote of confidence of Chelsea Fans on the social media after the Ivorian National outsmarted his Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana on Friday afternoon in Training.

Chelsea New Signings Wesley Fofana and David Datro Fofana faced each other in training on Friday ahead of the London derby between the Blues and the Hammers on Saturday afternoon. David Datro Fofana, who joined Chelsea in January, was trying to get past Wesley Fofana in order to reach the goalpost in a Video shared on Chelsea’s official Twitter page.

David Datro Fofana had initially dribbled past Wesley Fofana and made a turn to beat him but, Wesley Fofana retaliated by taking down David Datro Fofana as he slid the ball away from him with a sliding tackle.

Chelsea shared the Video of the moment between David Datro Fofana and Wesley Fofana on their official Twitter page on Friday and the reactions were positive.

The Fans, who were equally praising both David Datro Fofana for his dribbling and Wesley Fofana for making the recovery, are calling on Graham Potter to make sure that David Datro Fofana starts on Saturday against West Ham United.

David Datro Fofana has made his Premier league debut for Chelsea and he even played against Fulham last Friday but, Fans think that the Ivorian National can do better if he starts against West Ham United.

