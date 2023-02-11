Chelsea fans want 24-year-old star out after observing his inability to pass the ball to Mudryk.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Chelsea and West Ham United drew 1-1 at the London Stadium today, Chelsea supporters were perplexed by Marc Cucurella’s inability to pass to the forward Mykhaylo Mudryk and have began calling for his axing from the team’s first eleven.

In the sixteenth minute of the Premier League match, Joao Felix gave Graham Potter’s team the lead. Before Emerson, a former Chelsea player, gave the Hammers the equalizer in the 28th minute.

However, Mudryk did not have an impact on the game, and supporters have began to think that this was as a result of his communication with Cucrella, the left-back, being inefficient. Both players played from the same side of the field, but they were not really synchronized because Cucurella hasn’t made enough overlapping runs to assist Mudryk.

Despite Mudryk being in a good position, many supporters noted on Twitter that Cucurella has not handed the ball to him frequently enough.

Additionally, they criticized Cucurella’s lackluster performance and suggested Graham Potter start Ben Chilwell in place of the former Brighton & Hove Albion player.

