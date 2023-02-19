SPORT

Chelsea Fans Should Blame Themselves For Having A High Expectations About The Club This Season

Graham Potter has become Public enemy Number 1 among Chelsea Fans after Chelsea sank under the management of the Former Brighton and Hove Albion Manager.

Under Graham Potter, Chelsea crashed out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup in the first Round. They dropped to 10th position on the Premier league table and lost their first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund.

The West London club have won just 2 games out of their last 15 games across all competitions while taking just 1 win in their last 10 games.

Chelsea hit a new low on Saturday afternoon when bottom-placed Southampton beat the West London club at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, with their Billion Euros squad couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net of the Saints at least once on Saturday.

The outcome of the game against Southampton should have been the straw to break the camel’s back regarding Graham Potter’s employment at Cobham but, the England International doesn’t have to worry about that because Todd Boehly and Co-director Behdad Egbhali still has his back, a development that has sparked outrage among Chelsea Fans.

In my opinion, I think Chelsea Fans should blame themselves for having high expectations. Todd Boehly and Co-director Behdad Egbhali won’t accept easily that they made a mistake by firing Thomas Tuchel for Graham Potter. Besides, it will cost them a lot of money to fire Graham Potter and look for a new Manager.

Sure, the January expenses would have been a cloud on the reality that these Players will might not hit the ground running immediately. Chelsea is even lucky that Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile are all performing well. It would have been a collosal disaster if the January Signings are all performing woefully.

