Chelsea Fans Should Be Worried About Antony Taylor Referring Their Game Against Liverpool

The PGMOL’s decision to assign referee Antony Taylor for blockbuster match of the 2023-24 English Premier League season opening week has caused some serious concerns ahead of the game.

As Chelsea prepare to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday evening, the fans of the London club have been expressing grievances over the decision to hand Antony the match.

Anyone who knows the history between Taylor and Chelsea will absolutely understand why these fans are concerned and will come to the conclusion that they have right right to be concerned.

Two years ago, in the opening match of the season, we had the same fixture as today with Chelsea facing Liverpool and Taylor in charge of the game. The controversial referee went on to send Reece James off and cost Chelsea the win as they couldn’t hold on to their lead and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

This is just one example of many instances where the blues have been on the receiving end of some very poor and unfair decisions.

What Fans Are Saying About Taylor

Despite the fact that Taylor could be a problem, my advise to Chelsea fans is to not blame whatever happens today on the referee. What is certain is that, if Chelsea play really well and do their job well, then they can get a win regardless of who is officiating the game.

