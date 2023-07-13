Chelsea Fans Reaction: Transfer move of Mason Mount to Man utd and Colwill’s link to Liverpool

According to a report by Goal.com, fans reaction following the transfer move of Mason Mount to Manchester united and Colwill link to Liverpool.

Chelsea fans have already suffered the heartache during this summer window of losing a fantastic academy graduate in Mason Mount. Let’s hope Colwill is not the next Cobham talent to go.

If you look at how Colwill performed on loan at Brighton last year, plus his performances for England’s Under-21s side, you can see why he’s so highly rated.

According to 90min, Colwill’s current deal is due to expire in 2025 and Chelsea are looking to extend it, but as it stands talks have not advanced. Chelsea have made it clear to their squad that players unwilling to sign new deals will be sold.

Mason Mount has move to Manchester United. The Red Devils reached an £60million agreement with the Blues.

Chelsea fans afraed of losing another young talent.

