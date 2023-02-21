Chelsea Fans React As N’Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea’s Full Training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has returned back to training after months out injured. Chelsea have been without N’Golo Kante for so long, that most fans have forgotten about him. The last time N’Golo Kante played a competitive game for Chelsea was in August.

The Frenchman returned to personal training weeks ago but has joined the squad in full training. We wouldn’t expect Graham Potter to start the Frenchman right away in their next league game. They still have the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic who will start in their next game. N’Golo Kante will be a major boost for Graham Potter in midfield.

N’Golo Kante will be fully fit to return to playing for Chelsea next month, it will be a big boost for Graham Potter side in the return leg against Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea lost by a goal margin against Borussia Dortmund and will be looking to get back even stronger at Stamford Bridge. With players like N’Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic back by then, Chelsea might actually have a chance of reaching the next stage of the competition.

A lot of Chelsea fans have reacted to this boost. Graham Potter will have to switch to three midfielders rather than two. With Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, and N’Golo Kante in midfield, Chelsea will definitely be dominating their opponent in midfield. Since N’Golo Kante was out injured, Chelsea haven’t produced an outstanding display against Premier League teams. They’ve lacked composure in midfield. Reactions made by Chelsea fans can be seen below.

WATCH N’GOLO KANTE TRAIN.

