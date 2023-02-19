Chelsea Fans React as Club Legend Laments Over the State of Things at the Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following Chelsea’s latest defeats to a lowly perceived Southampton, there have been uproars at the club, with many now concerned about the whereabouts of the long-term winning mentality the club is known for, thereby calling for the dismissal of the team manager, Graham Potter.

However, one of the club legends, Frank Leboeuf has joined in the conversation and has lamented over the state of things at the club, making it known a lot has changed about the club negatively and the Pride of London Club is appearing a different club entirely.

In reactions to this statement by the Blues former player, many people have also backed him, below are some of them:

While many Chelsea fans have been calling for the termination of Graham Potter’s contract by Todd Boehly, a few others are still been optimistic that the state of things at the thing will change positively if the manager is given more time.

