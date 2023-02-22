Chelsea Fans Need To Stop Thinking That Aubameyang Will Save The Club From Their Poor Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Fans have been going through a lot of emotions this year. I mean, the Fans of the West London club actually believed that the Club could contend for the Premier league top four this season and probably make a late run for the UEFA Champions League this season but, they have been stunned and shocked in a bad way.

Chelsea have played 10 games this year across all competitions. They have been able to get just 1 win this year, despite spending over £300million in January on new Players. The West London club has also failed to score any goal in 6 out of the 10 games that they have played this season as they have scored just 4 goals this year.

Of course, when things are going Wrong, it’s easier to throw blame around. Graham Potter has been slammed and criticized for Chelsea bad form, with the Fans asking Todd Boehly and Co-director Behdad Egbhali to fire him.

Chelsea Fans have also suggested that Chelsea’s lack of goals could be a reason why the club is not performing well, and the absence of a natural Number 9 makes that worse. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is the only senior striker that’s fit right now but, he hasn’t played for Chelsea in a month because Graham Potter has taken him out of the UCL squad and he has failed to include him in Premier league games Matchday squad.

Due to the fact that Aubameyang is not in the team, it’s easier to think that things would be different if he’s included. Kai Havertz is not consistent, Armando Broja is injured and David Datro Fofana is not ready.

However, that doesn’t mean Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will solve Chelsea problem. He was awful before Graham Potter took him out of the squad and that doesn’t mean he’ll suddenly transform to a good player.

