Chelsea Fans Might Revolt Against Potter And The Club’s Owners If The Club Fails To Improve Soon

Chelsea Head Coach Graham Potter faced boos and isolated calls for him to resign his appointment as the Head Coach of the West London club after the Blues suffered an humiliating defeat against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Former Brighton and Hove Albion, faced direct criticism of the some Fans present in Stamford Bridge on Saturday after the final whistle went off as they asked him to leave the club over the horrible job he has been doing. It is the same feeling from the Global Fan Base of the West London as Graham Potter seems to have completely lost the support of the Fans.

No one can really blame those asking for the club to sack Graham Potter. I mean, the club spent more than £600million to Sign new Players this season. There’s definitely not going to be any acceptable reason for a bad performance.

It gets worse for Graham Potter because this is as bad as Chelsea has been in recent years. I mean, many anticipated that the new Signings might not hit the ground running immediately but, nothing could have prepared anyone for what the club is currently going through.

Despite the calls for Graham Potter to leave the job, Chelsea Owners Todd Boehly and Co-director Behdad Egbhali have different opinion. The two Billionaires do not share the view of the Fans as they remain supportive of the England International.

However, things might get out of hand if Graham Potter doesn’t fasten his belt. He already has Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali in his corner but, we know that the power of the Fans cannot be underestimated.

If the Fans decide to launch a campaign against Graham Potter by publicly showing their dissatisfaction towards him at Stamford Bridge, staging a protest against him or boycotting Chelsea Home games, Todd Boehly might be forced to change his view.

