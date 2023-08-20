Chelsea fans corner: Guardiola speaks about Chelsea’s spending in the transfer window.

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola have revealed in a press conference what he feels and what would happen if his team spent as much as Chelsea in the transfer market. The Manchester city boss explained and shows his displeasure towards the spending of the blues and makes it clear that “If we had spent as much as Chelsea have spent in the last two transfer windows, I couldn’t be sitting right here in front of you. You will kill me, You will kill me, that’s for sure. We would be scrutinized in a way you cannot imagine.”The City boss explained that if his club should spend such an amount on signings, he would have left the club.

The Blues, since the arrival of Todd Boehly as the new owner, have spent a huge amount on signings and the door is not yet shut as the blues would still be active in the transfer market till the last minute of the transfer window. The London side had a terrible performance last season which prompted the spendings and due to the arrival of it’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino, further explanation need not to be made on the team’s signings as it has started a rebuilding process.

