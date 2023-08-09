Chelsea face potential points deduction for alleged financial breaches

According to The Times, Chelsea’s new owners reported their own club to the Premier League, UEFA and the Football Association after spotting payments to offshore companies, as well as a player’s family, during the £4.25 billion takeover last year.

According to the article, Chelsea found payments to six offshore firms that do not seem to have been disclosed in the team’s yearly financial reports.

Chelsea may still be fined despite the potential violations occurring under Roman Abramovich’s leadership.

The club might get a fine or possibly lose points if proven guilty.

Due to ‘incomplete financial reporting’ during the Abramovich administration, Chelsea agreed to pay UEFA €10 million (£8.6 million) last month.

The probe is anticipated to cover Chelsea’s payments to Andreas Christensen’s father.

Documents from Football Leaks were published by the Danish daily Politiken in 2018 and showed that Chelsea hired Sten Christensen as a scout on the day they acquired Andreas from Brondby in 2012.

According to the records, Christensen’s father received a four-year salary of £656,640, or £11,400 a month plus VAT.

However, there is no proof that Christensen’s father served as a scout for Chelsea and he is still employed by Brondby as their goalkeeping coach.

Oladaily (

)