Chelsea eye work permit reapplication for Brazilian sensation Andrey Santos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea hope to secure a work permit for Andrey Santos after the South American Under-20 Championship, reports the Evening Standard.

The Blues snapped up the Brazilian holding midfielder from Vasco da Gama last month.

The 18-year-old missed out on obtaining a work permit by just one point upon joining Chelsea.

A foreign player requires a certain number of Governing Body Endorsement points to obtain a work permit to play in the English top flight.

Santos was unable to meet the requirements, but his exploits at the ongoing youth tournament in Colombia could change things.

He has scored four goals in four matches for Brazil U20s already. Ramon Menezes’ side are one of the favourites to win the competition having topped their group in the first stage.

They currently lead the way in the six-nation final stage after a game and Chelsea are watching on.

They will reapply for Santos’ work permit, and his recent performances and triumph at the competition could boost their chances of succeeding.

The Blues pipped Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United to his signature.

Santos has earned comparisons to Barca ace Sergio Busquets due to his playing style and is one of the best young players in South America.

Chelsea believe the teenager can make an impact for the club. He has already played 38 games after breaking into Gama’s first team last year.

If Chelsea fail to get Santos a work permit, he will have to go on a loan spell away from England for a while.

SportsLight12 (

)