Chelsea duo Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk receives high EA sports rating

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club new signings have received high rating from the latest EA FIFA sports rating for the year 2023, last week Mykhailo Mudryk received his rating at stamford bridge.

The left sided midfielder was given an overall rating of 90, his pace was awarded an astonishing 94 rating, his dribbling skill was rated at 90, his shooting and passing abilities received 87 and 86 rating respectively.

Mykhailo Mudryk stands with his EA sports rating at stamford bridge Twitter photos.

He will be hoping to get an upgrade on his defensive and physical abilities he was rated 50 and 70 respectively.

Central midfielder Enzo Fernandez also received an overall rating of 90 just like Mykhailo Mudryk, his pace, shooting accuracy and passing abilities are 86, 84 and 89 respectively.

He came up tops in the dribbling and physical department, he got 90 and 91 ratings respectively.

Enzo Fernandez with his EA sports rating Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)