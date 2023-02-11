Chelsea drop points after brilliant start against West Ham.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea again dropped two points for the second consecutive time in lunch time kickoff match against West Ham.

The blues of London were the obvious better side in the first 10 minutes of the match as they seemed to have taken the lead through £11 million pounds signing Joao Felix in the 9th minutes but was ruled out for an offside by Felix.

Chelsea continued dominating possession and sticking brilliant passes among themselves before the dreadlocks was finally broken in the 16th minutes after Joao Felix finished a cool pass from Enzo Fernandez to score his first goal for the club.

Chelsea continued in it’s brilliant start and again scored in the 22nd minutes of the match through Kai Havertz’s but VAR revealed that Kai Havertz’s was offside and the goal was ruled out.

The second half started brightly for Chelsea, with Chelsea creating little chance but held possession all the time. West Ham sat back soaking all the pressure from Chelsea.

West Ham looked to have taken a lead in the 88th minutes of the match through Soucek but the goal was ruled out again for an offside. There was a little drama at the 90th plus minutes after Soucek look to have used his hand intentionally to keep out Conor Gallagher shot but play continued and VAR didn’t reveal it.

