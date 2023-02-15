Chelsea Do Not Have A Striker In The 23-Man Squad That Traveled To Dortmund For UCL Round Of 16

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea travelled to Germany with 23 Players, which included 3 Goalkeepers, 9 Defenders, 7 Midfielders and 4 Forwards, for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the huge size of that squad, there isn’t one proper number 9 in team. Armando Broja and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, alongside Kai Havertz who has been operating as a False 9 were Chelsea’s options for the Central Forward role in the first round of the UEFA Champions last year.

However, Graham Potter took out Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from the UCL squad in January, which meant the Gabonese Forward won’t play for Chelsea anymore in the European tournament for the remainder of this season. Armando Broja that could have remained as Chelsea’s option for the Central Forward role is still recovering from a long term injury.

Chelsea signed David Datro Fofana in January and the Ivorian National is still begging for his first Start in Chelsea Jersey after few great cameo appearances. He would have definitely got more playing time in the UCL but, he wasn’t included in the UEFA Champions League squad by Graham Potter.

The Former Brighton and Hove Albion Manager could only add 3 new Players to the squad in January, and it was Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk that made the cut.

As Chelsea prepares to take on Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Kai Havertz who’s a false 9 is expected to lead the attack as Chelsea don’t have an orthodox number 9 in team in Germany.

