Chelsea Defenders Who Might Move Away This Summer

West London has witnessed various arrivals and departures this summer as Chelsea aims to strike a delicate balance between supporting Mauricio Pochettino in shaping the team according to his vision and enabling Todd Boehly to manage the club’s financial stability. Several prominent players have bid farewell to the Chelsea squad including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Mateo Kovacic.

1. Marc Cucurella

United are considering a number of options, but the cohort of available left-backs is understandably small, given there is less than a week until Friday’s deadline. Marc Cucurella is one who could fit the bill, and the Chelsea man is being eyed. Cucurella struggled at Stamford Bridge after a landmark £56million transfer from Brighton last summer. He failed to hit his top form throughout the campaign despite being reunited with his former Seagulls boss Graham Potter for six months during the season.

2. Trevor Chalobah

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is pushing to sign Chalobah and provisional talks have been held between the two clubs. The 24-year-old is under contract with Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028 with the possibility of an additional year. Having been associated with Chelsea since the age of nine, he has accumulated a considerable 63 senior appearances for the club since his debut in August 2021.

