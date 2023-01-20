SPORT

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill finally out for 6 weeks after suffering muscular injury in training

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will be out of action for 6 weeks after facing a muscular injury during training. The English international performed is currently on loan at Brighton, he performed so well during his team’s 3-0 victory against Liverpool last week.

Levi Colwill got promoted from Chelsea academy to senior team last year. The blues failed to sell him while negotiating for Cucurella’s switch instead they gave Brighton a loan option which got accepted.

Colwill will actually come back to Chelsea if his loan spell at Brighton expires.He will make a good addition to Graham Potter’s squad incase anything happens to either Thiago Silva or Koulibaly.

A lot of Chelsea players have faced injury this season. Some of these players are Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, N’golo Kante and Denis Zakaria.

The blues are also signing more players who can help them get back to EPL top 4 spot .

Swatman (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

3 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

21 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

30 mins ago

EPL: Check out why the VAR was right to cancel Kai Havertz goal in the first half

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button