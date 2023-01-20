Chelsea defender Levi Colwill finally out for 6 weeks after suffering muscular injury in training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will be out of action for 6 weeks after facing a muscular injury during training. The English international performed is currently on loan at Brighton, he performed so well during his team’s 3-0 victory against Liverpool last week.

Levi Colwill got promoted from Chelsea academy to senior team last year. The blues failed to sell him while negotiating for Cucurella’s switch instead they gave Brighton a loan option which got accepted.

Colwill will actually come back to Chelsea if his loan spell at Brighton expires.He will make a good addition to Graham Potter’s squad incase anything happens to either Thiago Silva or Koulibaly.

A lot of Chelsea players have faced injury this season. Some of these players are Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, N’golo Kante and Denis Zakaria.

The blues are also signing more players who can help them get back to EPL top 4 spot .

