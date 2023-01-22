Chelsea Currently Have 10 Attackers In Their First Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have already launched the preparation for the 2023/24 season despite the fact that we are just into the second half of the 2022/23 Season.

The West London club have secured a brand new Attacking Trio just in this Winter transfer window after signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shaktar Donestk, Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid and Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.

The Blues have suffered from the inconsistency performance of their attackers this season as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have all suffered from a bad Form this season but, it seems that might soon be a thing of the past at Stamford Bridge because the Blues have created a stiff competition in the squad.

Including those that are available, the ones that are unavailable and the new Signings, Chelsea have a total of 10 Attackers in the first team this season.

There’s Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

Of course, there would be a clear out with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and probably Joao Felix all expected to leave in the summer but for now, Chelsea has one of the biggest attacking lineup in Europe.

