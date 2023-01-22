SPORT

Chelsea Currently Have 10 Attackers In Their First Team

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have already launched the preparation for the 2023/24 season despite the fact that we are just into the second half of the 2022/23 Season.

The West London club have secured a brand new Attacking Trio just in this Winter transfer window after signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shaktar Donestk, Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid and Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.

The Blues have suffered from the inconsistency performance of their attackers this season as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have all suffered from a bad Form this season but, it seems that might soon be a thing of the past at Stamford Bridge because the Blues have created a stiff competition in the squad.

Including those that are available, the ones that are unavailable and the new Signings, Chelsea have a total of 10 Attackers in the first team this season.

There’s Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

Of course, there would be a clear out with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and probably Joao Felix all expected to leave in the summer but for now, Chelsea has one of the biggest attacking lineup in Europe.

AminullahiMuritala (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Man United make transfer decision on Marco Reus after agent talk with Erik ten Hag

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deal, Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona, Wolves Has Signed Dawson

23 mins ago

One Player Chelsea Still Need To Sign

32 mins ago

Chelsea And Manchester City Are The Only Two Teams In The World With A Squad Value Of €1BN

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button