Chelsea could appear completely different in their first match of the season against Liverpool. This could happen if Kylian Mbappe, along with other notable players, transfers to Stamford Bridge this month.

Chelsea want to improve after a disappointing season led by Todd Boehly. Mauricio Pochettino has the responsibility of leading the team back to the Champions League and winning trophies.

Chelsea have already made a few transfer signings during January, and they are ready to start fresh. Players like Mykhailo Mudryk, who didn’t meet expectations, may feel like new additions to the team.

Chelsea have already made some exciting signings this summer, including Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

But there’s still a month left in the transfer window, and Chelsea might bring in even more new players, completely transforming the team for the start of the season.

One player who could lead the way is Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. It seems like he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer next year, even though he rejected an incredible £700 million offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool is currently exploring the possibility of securing Mbappe on a loan for the entire season. However, recent reports suggest that Chelsea is also being urged to make an offer, as Todd Boehly, the club’s representative, has had positive discussions with the owners of PSG, who are based in Qatar.

In terms of their defensive lineup, Chelsea is set to introduce new talent by signing Axel Disasi, who is currently the captain of Monaco. This move comes after Wesley Fofana suffered another injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Additionally, the Blues are still optimistic about their chances of successfully acquiring midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton, despite previous attempts falling through.

They are scheduled to meet with the Seagulls to discuss signing goalie Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea will have new players on the bench, such as Andrey Santos and Malo Gusto.

Young talents from the academy, like Ian Maatsen and Levi Colwill, are also aiming to showcase their skills.

However, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah might also leave the team as it is expected.

Osho123 (

)