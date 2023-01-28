Chelsea Considered Argentine Coach Before Appointing Graham Potter As Tuchel’s Replacement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are said to have been in talks with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Thomas Tuchel last September. The Blues eventually appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a six-year contract. Athletic’s David Ornstein said on the Football Daily podcast that the Stamford Bridge giants see Pochettino as Tuchel’s replacement. However, they were quick to agree with Potter and intend to move forward with the England coach.

The fact that Chelsea has expressed interest in the Argentine strategist is curious. PSG sacked Pochettino at the end of last season despite him leading them to the Ligue 1 title. His previous allegiance to the Blues’ London rivals Tottenham may have caused some trouble for supporters. He also led the Lilywhites to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. The Argentinian coach succeeded Tuchel as PSG coach in 2021 and won the French league and Coupe de France during his tenure. at the Parc des Princes. However, the Parisians were not satisfied with his Champions League team management as they left the round of 16 to eventual champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Potter took the reins at Stamford Bridge but had a rough start to life in west London. Chelsea started well under his leadership but then fell. They are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points behind the fourth-ranked team, Manchester United. Even so, the Blues clearly felt that Potter was the one to move them forward. His long-term contract and the subsequent squad overhaul during his tenure suggest he will have time.

