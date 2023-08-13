Chelsea confident of beating Liverpool to record Moises Caicedo transfer

Chelsea are confident that they are close to finalising a British record transfer for Brighton & Hove Albion, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Liverpool had agreed a cope with Brighton to signal Caicedo on Thursday night really well worth £111m and the 21-yr-antique become due on Merseyside for a clinical on Friday morning.

However, it fast have become obvious that Caicedo became now no longer going to journey to the north of England as he and his dealers made it clean to Brighton that he might nevertheless decide on a pass to Chelsea. The Blue had formerly visible some of bids rejected, the largest of which have been really well worth £80m and turned into nevertheless somehow brief of the minimum £100m asking rate required through the Seagulls.

Now, at the same time as an settlement isn’t but finalised, 90min has been knowledgeable that talks are progressing among Chelsea and Brighton and the deal is about to be really well worth in extra of the £111m price agreed with Liverpool in advance withinside the week. Once confirmed, it might wreck Chelsea’s personal British document which they set in January while signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in a deal really well worth £106m

90min also can verify that talks among Caicedo have elevated to the factor that non-public phrases are all finalised and the Ecuadorian is prepared to position pen to paper on an eight-12 months settlement as quickly as the 2 golf equipment verify an settlement over rate is in place.

Chelsea are hopeful that they may parade each Caicedo and Romeo La, who’s near finalising flow from Southampton after a £55m charge become agreed, in advance of Sunday’s Premier League conflict with, ironically, Liverpool, who now no longer most effective desired Caicedo however additionally had more than one bids for La rejected.

For their part, Brighton are already shifting ahead with the perception that Caicedo is now no longer theirs and boss Roberto De Zerbi considers him a former player.

“I even have already forgotten approximately Moises,” he said. “I’m genuinely happy with the gamers we’ve got withinside the squad. We need to preserve improving. The credit score is going to the club. Bigger golf equipment can purchase our gamers however they can not purchase our soul or spirit.

“We do not have enough [players] but, we want to finish the squad. I need gamers who need to return back here. We are Brighton, we finished a large goal remaining yr – similar to Liverpool, higher than Chelsea. I would love gamers who’re proud to play in Brighton.”

