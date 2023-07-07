Chelsea complete the sale of Christian Pulisic to AC Milan

Chelsea are not done with the massive clear out currently ongoing in their club, as they have now completed the sale of Christian Pulisic to AC Milan for €25 million.

The blues who previously sold Havertz, Mount, Mendy and Koulibaly. They have made close to 200 million euros from these sales and are ready to invest big into their squad this summer.

Chelsea are yet to make a major first team signing this season, but thankfully the deals completed for the likes of Nkunku last January might save them ahead of the new season. Their attacking lineup with Sterling, Mudryk, Noni, Jackson and Nkunku might be one of the best young attacking force in England. They are also actively looking to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, but after being quoted £100 million by Brighton the blues might reconsider their stance for this player just like they did Urgate back in June.

