Chelsea coach Potter speaks on Liverpool, Chelsea new signing Mudryk and Madueke

Chelsea will return to action tomorrow as they prepare to face Liverpool in the English Premier League. The game is a must-win for Chelsea who is trying to find their feet again. Graham Potter held a press conference today to discuss their upcoming match, and their new signings and give updates on his squad.

While Liverpool’s form is not great at the moment, Potter believes they are still a very good team and they will be a difficult team as usual. “No matter who you are, Liverpool is one of the best teams in the Premier League and manager”

Speaking on Chelsea’s new signings, Potter described Mudryk as a young and exciting player with lots of potentials. He said he has trained well and is looking forward to his career at the club.

“Good, really good. Young, exciting, fantastic speed. We have to help him adapt. Hasn’t played so much football recently, trained well, and see how much he can play. There’s a chance [to make debut]. 90 minutes, no. But probably a role.”

On Madueke, Potter replied that he has no comment as the club has not released an official statement concerning the player. Potter however said he doesn’t think there will be any more signings

On potential departures, Potter has this to say; “Constantly you have to analyse the squad, sometimes it’s adding or moving out. That’s on a case-by-case basis.”

