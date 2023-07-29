Chelsea close to signing Moises Caicedo alternative in £25m deal

The Blues still need to finalise the transfer fee for Ugochukwu with Rennes but the defensive midfielder is expected to cost an initial £23.5million, which could rise to £25.7m after add-ons.

But the deal is completely anticipated to undergo with the 19-year-antique disregarded of Rennes’ squad to face West Ham in a pre-season pleasant on Saturday as talks are finalised.

The Evening Standard record that private phrases have already been agreed among participant and membership, and that Chelsea have already booked in his clinical for the following 24 hours.

Despite his younger age, Ugochukwu has already made 60 senior appearances for boyhood membership Rennes, assisting them end fourth in Ligue 1 ultimate season.

The arrival of the French adolescents worldwide will absolute confidence please Mauricio Pochettino who turned into trying to convey in at the least one greater midfielder having misplaced so lots of them throughout the summer.

So a ways this switch window, the Blues have bought Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz.

Conor Gallagher has additionally been connected with leaving, aleven though Chelsea rejected a £40m bid from West Ham with Pochettino later claiming the England famous person turned into part of his plans.

However, it isn’t always clean whether or not Ugochukwu will certainly be part of the first-group this coming season, with reviews suggesting he can be loaned to Strasbourg who had been lately taken over through Chelsea proprietor Todd Boehly.

Chelsea are nonetheless pursuing a deal for Moises Caicedo however Brighton have rejected their £80m bid as they need over £100m for his or her big name participant.

Caicedo is eager to transport to Stamford Bridge however if a pass doesn’t materialise it is able to pressure Ugochukwu into Pochettino’s plans loads sooner.

