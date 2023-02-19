Chelsea captain thanks doctors, medical staff and fans after head injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta,has thanked every one who looked after him, when he was suffering from head injury,sustained during Southampton game on Saturday.

During the match, Azpilicueta was lying down motionless inside the pitch, as he was kicked on the face by Sekou Mara.

Azpilicueta received oxygen for several minutes, before been taken out of the field on a stretcher, after he regained consciousness.

When the game ended, Chelsea’s boss Graham potter said the captain is conscious,and speaking audibly inside the hospital.

On Sunday,the 33 years old Spanish defender made a tweet, thanking every one who stood by him during the predicament.

The tweet said:

“My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident.

“From the @ChelseaFC medical team, to team-mates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now, time to recover and will see you soon on the pitch!”

“It was a bad moment for us,” Potter said on Saturday. “I think he was unconscious at one point, so it was worrying for everyone. It was accidental but still it was a kick in the face. You can see how bad it was.”

The free kick from James Ward, before the end of the first half gave the blues another defeat, making them to be 10 points away from the top four race, with just 15 games remaining in the premier league to play this season.

