This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After completing the signing of Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee from Benfica, Chelsea football club wrapped up an unbelievable January transfer window that saw them sign 9 new players.

This is a perfect show of ambition and with the Champions league set to resume in two weeks time, excited Chelsea fans need to know that not all of these players can be a part of the UCL team.

Of the 9 players signed, only 7 will be a part of Chelsea immediately as Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto will join the rest of the squad after the season.

Graham Potter will have to reshuffle his roster and make space for some of the new arrivals in order to strengthen the squad for the Uefa Champions League.

Uefa allows a club to register a maximum of three, new eligible players before the knockout rounds which kick off on the 14th of this month, and the club must communicate the decision by February 2. This deadline cannot be extended.

So despite signing adding 7 new players to the team in January, Graham Potter can only select three names out of the new arrivals and add them to the squad, replacing the same number of players from the existing squad.

All 7 New Members of the Team

Defender: Benoit Badieshile

Midfielder: Andrey Santos

Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez

Winger: Noni Madueke

Winger: Mykhailo Mudryk

Forward: David Datro Fofana

Forward: Joao Felix

Chelsea face Borrusia Dortmund on 15th of February at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany and for me, they have to register Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez.

With Fofana, James and Chilwell back in training, there is enough quality in the defence which means Badiashile should be left out despite his solid performances for the club.

Madueke, Fofana, and Santos would also have to left out because the trio of Mudryk, Felix and Enzo is just too perfect.

WoleOscar (

)