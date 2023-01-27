SPORT

Chelsea Best Lineup when they return to action next month.

Chelsea Football Club will not be in football action till 3rd of February, 2022 when they will go up against Fulham.

Ahead of the game, some injured Chelsea players are expected to return. Ben Chilwell and Reece James are tipped to be fit enough to be in the squad against Fulham.

In this article, we take a look at how Chelsea’s lineup could look like in this game. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Kepa should still keep his place in the goal while the quarter of Reece James, Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella are deployed as defenders.

The trio of Kovacic, Mason Mount and Jorginho should continue in the middle of the park while Kai Havertz also retains his false 9 position.

Mudryk was in hot form on his debut game, as such, he’s expected to start on the wings alongside Hakim Ziyech.

Share your thoughts about this lineup in the comments section below.

1 hour ago
