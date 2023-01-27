Chelsea Best Lineup when they return to action next month.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Football Club will not be in football action till 3rd of February, 2022 when they will go up against Fulham.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ahead of the game, some injured Chelsea players are expected to return. Ben Chilwell and Reece James are tipped to be fit enough to be in the squad against Fulham.

In this article, we take a look at how Chelsea’s lineup could look like in this game. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Kepa should still keep his place in the goal while the quarter of Reece James, Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella are deployed as defenders.

The trio of Kovacic, Mason Mount and Jorginho should continue in the middle of the park while Kai Havertz also retains his false 9 position.

Mudryk was in hot form on his debut game, as such, he’s expected to start on the wings alongside Hakim Ziyech.

