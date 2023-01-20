SPORT

Chelsea Best Lineup that could beat Liverpool tomorrow.

Chelsea will be traveling to Liverpool Football Club tomorrow for an English Premier League encounter.

The game is a very important one for both sides as they’re both struggling to get back to positive form.

In this article, we take a look at the lineup that Graham Potter could explore going into this game. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Kepa is expected to keep his place in the goal.

Badiashile should start at center-back alongside Thiago Silva while Marc Cucurella and Azpilicueta are deployed on the flanks at the back.

Jorginho should form a double pivot pairing with Mateo Kovacic while Mason Mount plays as an attacking-midfielder.

Kai Havertz should lead the team’s attack from the middle while the latest signee Mudryk plays on the left side of the attack.

Morocco star Hakim Ziyech is expected to operate on the right flanks.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Hard Tackle

