Chelsea Become The 3rd Club To Make Income Of More Than €250m In A Single Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea have spent €253.9m in the current transfer window. This makes them one of the three clubs that have ever earned more than €250m in a single summer. Let us take a look at these top income earners.

The club on top of this list is AS Monaco. The French top flight outfit made income of €365.35m from the transfer of ten players in the summer of 2018. The most expensive footballer that moved from the club within the period is Kylian Mbappé who became a Paris Saint-Germain player. The fee of €180m made from the striker’s move is the highest ever by a Ligue 1 side. Thomas Lemar also left for a fee of €72m.

Six of the men that left Monaco during the period moved to English sides. This sextet includes Fabinho (to Liverpool), Terence Kongolo and Adama Diakhaby (both to Huddersfield), João Moutinho and Rúben Vinagre (both to Wolves) as well as Rachid Ghezzal (to Leicester). Their moves brought in €45m, €20m, €10m, €5.6m, €2.25m and €14m respectively. Soualiho Meïté also moved to Torino for €11.5m while Keita Baldé joined Inter Milan for a loan fee of €5m.

The other club that has ever made more single summer income than Chelsea is Atletico Madrid. The most expensive sale of the La Liga heavyweights during the period was Antoine Griezmann that left for Barcelona for €120m. They also made money from the sale of Lucas Hernández and Rodri for €80m and €70m respectively. Altogether, the Colchoneros made a total income of about €316m within the period.

As for Chelsea, they have made incomes on 8 players to earn nearly €254m.

