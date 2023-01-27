Chelsea backline that could push them back into top four contention this season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club is currently laying in 10th position in the English premier league table table going into the second half of the season but there could be light at the end of the tunnel for the London based club.

They have done some brilliant signings to boost the team confidence and performance both in attack and defence, there are some important players who are equally back from injury and have been training at Cobham centre for over a week now, they should be ready for action when league football resumes next month.

While those things mentioned above will be of major boost to the team, the best news is the return of form at the back in there last two games against Crystal palace and Liverpool.

In those two games they picked up four points and more importantly they kept two consecutive clean sheets in the process, Thiago Silva and new boy Benoit Badiashile was at the heart of it, although Kepa Arrizabalaga played his part too.

Going forward Chelsea will build on that platform and then the return of Reece James and Ben Chilwell from injury will give Chelsea the ultimate backline that will help them chase down those in front of them for that elusive top four position.

