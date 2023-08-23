Chelsea awaits green light from the FA to formerly announce a new shirt sponsorship

Chelsea football club will take on Luton this Friday in their third game of the 2022-2023 English premier league season hoping to get all three points in front of their home supporters, they will once again be playing that game without a shirt sponsor just like they played all through the preseason and the two games in the premier league so far.

The blues ended their sponsorship agreement with three UK and had hoped to get a new shirt and sleeve sponsors before the beginning of the season but due to different reasons it did not materialize.

Chelsea are still without a shirt sponsor Twitter photos

According to The Telegraph, they are still awaiting for the green light from the Premier League to formally announce a new multi-million shit sponsorship with sports data company Infinite Athlete.

Chelsea remains confident that the deal will go ahead but it looks like Friday will be too soon to see Chelsea finally play with a shirt sponsor.

Infinite Athlete and Chelsea Twitter photos

New sports data company Infinite Athlete, who have a deal with NFL, have provided League with details in bid to satisfy market value rules.

Mykhailo Mudryk with an edited shirt with Infinite Athlete as sponsors Twitter photos.

source: {The Telegraph}

Teamgifted (

)