Chelsea will be hoping for a far improved 2023–24 season after a forgettable first full season under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

The west London team lost in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and ended 12th in the Premier League. During the course of the season, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel both lost their jobs.

Additionally, they made significant roster expansions by spending more than £600 million on transfers. Younger players made up a large portion of the new additions because Boehly is concerned about the club’s future.

However, let’s take at the blue Squad for 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea Available Squad For 2023/2024 Season

Chelsea will have another busy transfer window this summer, as they must concentrate on both incomings and outgoings.

Chelsea have already traded a number of first-team players, including Mateo Kovacic, who has joined Premier League champions Manchester City, and Kai Havertz, who has crossed the capital to join Arsenal.

Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, both from Senegal, have accepted invitations to join the Saudi Pro League recruitment drive at Al Ahli and Al Hilal, respectively.

Mason Mount has signed for Premier League rivals Manchester United, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan.

The Blues now have 14 defensive players as Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto, Ethan Ampadu, and Malang Sarr return from loan. Romelu Lukaku is still under contract with the club and is poised to return after a one-year loan at Inter Milan.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

FORWARDS

Hoyboychidi13 (

)