Chelsea Are negotiating payment structure with Benfica to sign €120 million rated Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are set to complete yet another transfer this window, as the London club have come to an agreement internally to pay whatever the amount Benfica request for star midfielder Enzo Fernandez who was brilliant at the world cup for Argentina. When Chelsea submitted a bid for the player earlier in the month, they were told that it would only take the payment of the release clause for him to join any club and this window. However, Todd Boehly walked away from this deal as it seemed too expensive.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano in recent hours claim Chelsea are back in the running for Enzo Fernandez, and are set to pay the release clause (although in installments). This is a good deal for Chelsea and Benfica, as they both they both get what they want at the end. Chelsea are in serious need for a midfielder and Enzo Fernandez would take them to the next level.

