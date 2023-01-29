Chelsea announces latest signing of the January transfer window, Malo Gusto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Chelsea football club have announced the signing of the capture of their 8th signing of the January transfer window, Malo Gusto from French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon football club.

The 19-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the French Ligue 1 this season and he has been able to play a lot of matches for the club.

Malo Gusto was linked with a move to Real Madrid football club of Spain, Paris Saint Germain football club of France and Juventus football club of Germany in the summer transfer window, but Chelsea football club have finally completed the signing of the Frenchman.

Chelsea football club have been busy signing new players since the January transfer window opens, and the signing of Malo Gusto means they’ve signed 8 players in the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues have previously signed the likes of; Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven football club of Netherlands, Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtah Donetsk football club of Ukraine, Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid football club of Spain, Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco football club of France, Andrey Santos from Vasco football club of Brazil, Christopher Nkunku from German Bundesliga giants RassenballSport Leipzig football club, and David Datro Fofana from Molde football club before they signed Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyon football club of France.

Reacting after completing the signing of Malo Gusto, Chelsea football club posted on their verified Twitter handle that;

“Malo Gusto joins Chelsea football club on a deal until 2030 and will spend the rest of the season on loan at Olympique Lyon football club.”

