Chelsea and West Ham United Battle for Victory in London Derby

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and West Ham United will face off in a London Derby in the English Premier League, with both teams hoping for a victory. The Blues come into the match after a lackluster 0-0 draw against Fulham and will be striving to end their two-game winless streak and keep their top-four hopes alive. West Ham, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Newcastle and get back to winning ways.

The match will take place on February 11th at London Stadium, with a 1:30 PM kick-off time in Nigeria. When it comes to the head-to-head history, Chelsea holds the advantage with 29 wins in their 53 previous Premier League matchups. West Ham has 15 wins, while 9 matches have ended in a draw.

This eagerly-anticipated clash promises to be an exciting match-up between two teams hungry for victory.

Who do you predict will win this match? Leave your prediction in the comment section below.

UtmostdemandUpdates (

)